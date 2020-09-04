Mailbag: God's peace is the only answer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have debated about writing but in light of all the chaos with rioting and looting in the news daily, decided to do so. Back on July 5th, in an article by Paul Delespinasse, he said the mantra, "No justice, no peace" has it backwards. I couldn't agree more. It should be "No peace, no justice." Peace must come before justice will exist. No one can condone or dismiss the loss of Black lives at the hands of police, however, violence and destruction is not the answer to the problem.

Mr. Delespinasse does not offer any suggestion about where or how to achieve that "peace." I have a couple of thoughts along that line. Our forefathers envisioned a country founded on Judeo/Christian principles, today those principles have been compromised almost beyond recognition. Biblical teachings have been pushed out of our schools and are often considered irrelevant in today's society. It is time for members of the Christian faith to speak out. Jesus said, "I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid." (John 14:27).

My prayer is that people everywhere would realize the God of the universe loves us all just the same. He makes no distinction of race or skin color. I pray people everywhere would accept this peace of God. Believe it or not, God's peace is the only answer that will work.