Mailbag: Good conversation from Cory Frye

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed again reading the wonderful musings of Cory Frye. I have long been an admirer of his, and it was wonderful to again read his descriptions of his observations. He is one of the best writers ever.

When I read his columns, I feel as if we are sitting face to face, having a conversation. His words are so perfectly descriptive that I feel we are talking across a table, face to face. Thanks for so many wonderful conversations, Cory. I look forward to many more.

Kathy Garcia

Albany

