The big, bad wolf is gone! Hallelujah! We can breathe freely again.

The nuclear “football” has been taken from Trump. Whew!

As the wonderful 22-year-old Black woman Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, said in her poem, “We braved the belly of the beast.”

And, thank you for the wonderful songs, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks!

Congratulations and good luck, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris!

Mary Brock

Albany

