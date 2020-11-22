Mailbag: Good luck to the new administration

Never-Trumpers and the media have continuously repeated his administration did nothing to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and perpetuate a patently untruthful storyline.
Operation Warp Speed was initiated in April and has cost taxpayers roughly $12 billion to date. OWS goals were to produce and deliver 300 million doses of safe and effective vaccines with the initial doses available by January, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. OWS is a historic and very successful public-private partnership initiative.
Vaccines will soon be in the pipeline for distribution and are pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration. After approvals are obtained, it sets in motion the larger effort to build a wall of protection for the most vulnerable population. Imagine for a moment that if OWS had never been started — Where would we be today if nothing had been done?
A process has already been developed and posted on the Department of Defense website. It’s expected that informed adjustments will be made to make tweaks to this initial method. OWS started on Trump’s watch, he has championed it and this nation is going to be far better off for it. Yes, something was done. Good luck to the incoming administration to continue appropriate countermeasures and orchestrating relevant post-vaccination monitoring efforts for our nation.
Dennis Ruth
Corvallis
