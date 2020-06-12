Mailbag: Good people must stand against evil

Democracy requires, among other things, a strong middle class, an educated populace, and citizens willing to participate and police the government.
Trump was elected with less than 22% of the electorate. He lies continually. He appoints according to loyalty, not qualifications. He rules with threats and intimidation and ignores the Constitution.
These are truly scary times — COVID-19, police murdering people on TV, unidentified armed troops on the streets of D.C., demonstrations turning to riots. There is a greater threat. That is a president who believes he can use military forces against the citizens.
This condition didn't just pop up overnight.
There is a real feeling of us against the government, and we have no voice. The 1% and Wall Street own our elected officials. Putin owns Trump. Trump owns McConnell etc. Even down to traffic court, the citizen and the police officer swear the same oath, but tell different stories. Who does the judge always believe? How does that instill faith in the police and judicial system? We don't fight crime. We have a war on crime. We don't address the sickness of drug abuse. We have a war on drugs. We teach our police "command presence," give them first dibs on surplus military equipment and refuse to hold them accountable. Is it any wonder that some of them develop a Rambo invincibility mindset?
We are looking more like a military coup in some banana republic.
Remember, evil succeeds when good people do nothing.
Frank Lathen
Lebanon
