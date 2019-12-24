Mailbag: GOP counting on willful ignorance

I refer to the talking points being thrown like so much red meat to the adoring crowds at Trump rallies. The point that the Democrats are trying to overturn the election. How absurd. Let's use a hypothetical illustrative example. A county sheriff is elected somewhere in the country. Large margin of support. While in office, said sheriff with a drinking problem (voters don't care about that) goes on a bender. While in an alcohol-fueled state of mind, the sheriff enters a kindergarten classroom and shoots all the children dead. Would the right thing to do involve arresting the sheriff and trying him for multiple counts of murder, or letting him off because he was elected by the people? The answer is obvious to those of us with the intelligence to support impeachment of Donald Trump.