Mailbag: GOP is enabling Trump dictatorship

The Republicans chanting "Four more years!" at the State of the Union might as well have chanted "Authoritarian for life!" given their apparent contempt for something they used to venerate (the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law). Their refusal to hold the President accountable for any of the violations of his oath of office has only emboldened him, sending the message that he is, indeed, above the law and welcomes foreign interference (among other things) in the coming election. Come November, I suspect one of two things will happen:

1.) Trump will lose to the Democratic candidate but will refuse to leave office, claiming bogus “voter fraud” — and GOP leaders will line up behind him because ... that is how they'll hold on to power.

2.) He'll win, and will immediately start an effort to undermine the 22nd Amendment (a limit of two terms of office) by claiming something along the lines of “I was deprived of my first term in office by the constant investigations.” And the GOP will line up behind him because ... that's how they'll hold on to power.

After Trump had clinched the Republican nomination in 2015, a journalist wrote, “the GOP is a failed state with Trump as its warlord.” Our downward slide toward authoritarian banana republic-land is picking up speed.