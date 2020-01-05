Mailbag: GOP moving U.S. toward communism

Thank you, Mr. Marvin R. France, for a wonderful letter and hopefully a wake-up call to Americans (Mailbag, Dec. 26). I, too, have grave concerns about what is going on in the party of Trump for the past few years, and now am really concerned. Especially since Moscow Mitch and republicans have now adopted the language and policy of Putin and Russia.

Republicans in Congress have said during the investigation into our nation's disgrace that it was not Russia that interfered in our election, but the Ukraine government. The irony in all of this is that while our national disgrace and the party of Trumpers in Congress are screaming about the threat of Dems wanting to move toward "socialism" during this election, here is the party of Trump quickly but silently moving us towards communism!

I really feel bad for great Americans like yourself who are standing up against what is happening in our country. Dana Milbank has written almost daily about what Trump is doing to this country, only to get hate mail from folks who do not have the time or inclination to read and/or watch news outside of Fox. Many great nonpartisan people came to Congress and spoke about what Trump has been doing, only to get blasted by the party of Trump and Fox News. Horrible people!

I wish the best to you, Mr. France. Thank you for your continued service to this country!