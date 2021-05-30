Mailbag: GOP needs to side with democracy

It appears that a bipartisan, independent commission to examine the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection will either come to pass with significant Republican opposition or will die in the Senate because of the filibuster. Americans of every political persuasion should be outraged by this Republican stonewalling.

The only reason for Republican opposition is that such a commission, comprising members of integrity, would conclude that Donald Trump summoned, incited, and launched a conspiracy-crazed mob to assault the foundation of American democracy. Additionally, an independent commission would conclude that a significant number of sitting Republican legislators, including leadership, either conspired with the former president or ignored his sedition.

The path forward is simple for Republicans. They can choose to repudiate Trump and the toxicity that surrounds him or continue to support his lies, self-serving rhetoric, and demagoguery. The former will ultimately lead to a rebirth of the party of Lincoln and a viable political force. The latter will end in a severely weakened party and a crippled democracy.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

