Mailbag: GOP senators have cause to fear Trump

It’s a misunderstanding of the fear of congressional Republicans in both houses to say they rallied to save a presidency; they rallied to save themselves. They don’t fear the president — they fear his base, and for good reason.
Since Republican state legislators gerrymandered voting districts favorably for Republicans, those in Congress know voters in their districts will fiercely react to any disloyalty to these voters’ hero. The result would be a primary challenge to take them out of office, one very likely to succeed.
Since the president has boasted many times that he has the toughest people in America behind him, there is another reason for congressional Republicans to fear his base. He has bragged that he has “the military, the police and the bikers,” meaning he has armed America behind him. Any Republican who crosses him must fear for their lives, not just their re-election.
In the end, though, it’s not only Republicans who need fear a segment of the 35% of voters who put him in office, it’s the rest of us, as well. What he is suggesting is that there will be a violent response to his loss of support from all voters. He and some of his supporters have suggested that there will be a civil war if he loses the election, and since he claims an array of armed citizens, it won’t be a nonviolent protest to protect America from socialists, a moniker he has appended to all Democratic presidential candidates, making them evil.
Robert B. Harris
Albany