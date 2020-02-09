Mailbag: GOP senators have cause to fear Trump

It’s a misunderstanding of the fear of congressional Republicans in both houses to say they rallied to save a presidency; they rallied to save themselves. They don’t fear the president — they fear his base, and for good reason.

Since Republican state legislators gerrymandered voting districts favorably for Republicans, those in Congress know voters in their districts will fiercely react to any disloyalty to these voters’ hero. The result would be a primary challenge to take them out of office, one very likely to succeed.

Since the president has boasted many times that he has the toughest people in America behind him, there is another reason for congressional Republicans to fear his base. He has bragged that he has “the military, the police and the bikers,” meaning he has armed America behind him. Any Republican who crosses him must fear for their lives, not just their re-election.