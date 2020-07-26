Mailbag: Gov. Brown is right to order masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2018 President Trump questioned why we should allow people coming to the U.S. from “s***hole countries.”

Now, sad to say, Trump is turning our once-respected nation into a s***hole country where most European Union countries are banning travelers from the U.S. because of his irresponsible behavior with respect to the coronavirus. After initially banning most Chinese from traveling to the U.S., Trump dropped the ball when he said on Jan. 22 that he was not worried about a coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “No, not at all. And we have it totally under control. … It’s going to be just fine.” Since then he has continually downplayed the problem; we now have more than one-quarter of the world’s cases (as of July 13), and our deaths per 1 million population is 412.

Compare that to COVID-19 death rates per 1 million population in countries allowed into the E.U.: Algeria (23), Australia (4), Canada (232), Georgia (4), Japan (8), Montenegro (30), New Zealand (4), Rwanda (0.2), Serbia (42), South Korea (6), Thailand (0.8), Tunisia (4) and Uruguay (8). Also, all Nordic countries except Sweden have death rates per million population below 110.