Mailbag: Government could have prevented 9/11

I write this on Sept. 11, 2021, amidst all the remembering of the attack on NYC by Muslim terrorists. Haters of America.

What is not being talked about is the gross failure of U.S. government officials to protect us. Our intelligence services, the FBI and the CIA, knew of the presence and activities of those who flew the four planes, and failed to take action to stop them; that was a conclusion of the 911 Commission Report issued in July 2004. Read U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft’s book “Never Again.”

Result of that failure: trillions of dollars, hundreds of thousands of battle mutilations and deaths of U.S. military warriors.

Imbecile (says French President Macron) Biden will not stop the flood of illegal migrants coming across our Southern border by the millions. The result foisted on us taxpayers for free food, health care and education. U.S. government employees know this is destructive, yet do nothing.

The Afghanistan withdrawal debacle is Biden’s to own, but current military leaders did nothing to prevent it. The longtime military motto “We leave no one behind” was violated, but there were no senior resignations -- disgusting.

This sort of knowing but doing nothing is epidemic at all levels of governance, and has been for 50 years.