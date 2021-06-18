Mailbag: Government trying to trip us up

Our legislators have put into effect a sneaky way of getting additional taxes: ORS314.525.

Every year I pay my taxes in full and on time, which I did again for 2020 taxes (I thought). This year I received a bill from the Oregon Department of Revenue stating they had “changed your personal income tax return.”

I called the Department of Revenue and learned from the representative that if you owe more than $1,000 in a tax year, you are now required to pay estimated taxes, and this was why I was fined! The bottom line is we are now required to pay taxes in advance! I don’t understand how the state can fine you for not paying in advance.

I also wrote to our representative, Sara Gelser. I still have not heard back from her.

I am not an accountant or tax person, and have my taxes prepared each year. I contacted the accountant about this as well. It sure would have been nice to have had a “reminder” of the new law and to be sure to pay estimated taxes to avoid these unfair fines!

Good luck, people. It is like the government is trying to trip us up to get more fines. Does the saying “taxation without representation” sound familiar?

Vickie Bailey