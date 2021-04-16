Mailbag: Government works for We the People

In the March 24 DH, “Albany works to set utility fee rate” tells about something which apparently has been part of the budget discussions for over a year.

Under one plan, residential households would pay $9 a month. City Manager Peter Troedsson is quoted as stating, “That money is sorely needed to continue paying for city services such as police and fire.”

This is disingenuous at best. Last May voters in Albany passed another public safety levy. From the DH, May 19: “’I am very grateful the voters supported our public safety services again,’ Mayor Sharon Konopa said Tuesday night. The levy collects $1.15 per $1,000 of assessed value from residents’ property tax bills each year, with the money going toward funding the police and fire departments — both of which faced cuts during the last budget cycle.”

Did you catch that? Police and fire. Now, less than a year later, the city manager claims the city needs more money for police and fire. Fees, fees and more fees will never stop. As stated by former city councilor Tom Nelson, the city’s mantra seems to be “If the market will bear it, charge it.”