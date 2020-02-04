Mailbag: Grad workers call for OSU salary cap

I'm an undergraduate and Contract Action Team member of the Coalition of Graduate Employees at Oregon State University.

I wanted to notify the Gazette-Times and the greater Corvallis community about a petition we've been circulating that calls for a salary cap of $186,000 at the university and a freeze of cost of tuition and fees. We suggest that the resulting $8.5 million that would result from implementing this cap is allocated to investment in affordable housing, a universal meal program for students and employees, summer funding for graduate employees, and greater compensation for non-managerial staff and educators, while preventing a rise in costs to undergraduates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We also ask that our Board of Trustees be more representative of the working people of Oregon. We see investing in Oregon State's undergraduates, graduate employees, staff and faculty as an investment into the city of Corvallis as a whole and hope that community members feel the same and are willing to offer their support.