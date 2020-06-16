Mailbag: Graduation event will be remembered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the afternoon of June 6 came a remarkable and singular event.

The Corvallis High School Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation in a once-in-a-lifetime parade through the streets of the city, where crowds of citizens lined the streets shouting praise and congratulations to the students and their families as they passed by in their automobiles.

At the conclusion of the parade, school administrators presented each senior with his or her diploma. The radiant smiles on their faces told it all.

The planning and execution of this event was dazzling. Our most sincere compliments to Principal Boring and his staff, who created a graduation event that will stay in the memories of this year’s seniors and their families the rest of their lives.

Kurt and Martha Smith; Anna-Marie Smith, Class of 2020

Corvallis

