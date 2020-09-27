Mailbag: Grandstanding, no matter affiliation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reference to the quote from Sen. Wyden as stated in the Sept. 18 issue of the paper, blaming lousy forest management for the smoke and fires currently burning in the state … you need to go look at the past history of our good senator.

The three big fires, Lionshead, Beachie Creek and Riverside, have burned primarily in designated wilderness areas. Our good senator has been either the primary sponsor or co-sponsor of the bills making those designations. At this time, approximately 46% of Mt. Hood National Forest is designated wilderness.

Any kind of management activity is severely curtailed in these areas, and is left to nature.

He now has the gall to blame forest management for the problems he had a major hand in creating in the first place. Typical political grandstanding, no matter the party affiliation.

Art Waugh

Lebanon

