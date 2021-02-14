Mailbag: Greene would do well to be silent

History has proven that the least effective means of combating an ideology or social movement is to “martyr” its leaders or adherents.

Unfortunately, that is what the congressional Democrats and a handful of Republicans did yesterday. Marjorie Taylor Greene is operating on the lunatic fringe of the Republican Party. She advocates extreme conspiratorial beliefs that, taken as a whole, do not equate to a coherent political philosophy. Nevertheless, her beliefs are shared by millions of Americans and trying to silence her only adds credence to her ravings among her fellow travelers.

The best way to minimize Greene’s influence is to allow her to perform the duties of the office to which she was elected. Let her serve on the committees to which she was appointed.

Do not afford her any more or any less coverage than any other member of Congress. She will ultimately destroy herself when it becomes obvious that her agenda is not about the wellbeing of her constituents, but the spread of the vitriol that brought her to prominence.