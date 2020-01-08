Mailbag: Grinch has joined the Democrats

It seems this past Christmas the Grinch has joined the Democratic Party, becoming yet another political animal, potentially Nancy Pelosi’s main adviser. Together they have concocted a half-baked impeachment pie of highly questionable content. The smell alone has repulsed the opposing political party and the majority of the national population. Its consumption will be appalling!

This putrid distraction shrouds the necessary changes required in U.S. economic and foreign policies. For example, the Federal Reserve currently pumps billions into the repo market daily while congressional overreach imposes sanctions and threatens war internationally. The Congress chooses to ignore the economic crisis as it attempts to hijack foreign policy. Neither objective will end well.

Of course the corporate media, the lackey’s tool, focuses on certain divisive issues, regurgitates the same lie that somehow the Russians hacked the DNC computers in 2016 thus causing Hillary to lose the election despite her own reckless incompetence. Curiously, both political parties continue to state the same lie, bashing Russia or Putin, driving us closer to a thermonuclear conflict that no one can survive.

