The Corvallis Elks Lodge would like to thank the three National Guardsmen who participated in our annual Flag Day Ceremony.

SFC Kevin Bazurto, Cpl Brylee Langston and SPC Donovan Hinde volunteered their time and made our ceremony very memorable. They posted the procession of flags of our country, then retired the worn flag and posted the new one adjacent to our lodge. We were honored that they participated, and thank them for their service to our country.