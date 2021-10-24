 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Guess you get what you elect
Isn’t there a mandate of separation of church and state in this U.S. of A?

Just what historical value is the current Willamette Community Church building? And why are McQuillin and her gang on the Landmark Commission causing them to halt work? If the damn vinyl windows are of industry standards and properly installed, just what is the problem? That building has no more historical significance than my house! This is the kind of extreme overreach of a government agency that makes people move to a Jan. 6 event!

Send McQuillin up to the People’s Leftist Liberal Sanctuary of Portland. And our sorry city council can’t find its hind legs to stand up and tell the commission to back off! Guess you get what you elect.

James Engel

Albany

