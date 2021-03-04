Mailbag: Gun confiscation a Democratic goal

Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is sponsoring HB 127, called the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act.

According to Jackson Lee, this act will effectively prohibit AR15 gun owners from firing .50-caliber ammo from their AR15s, which I’m sure AR15 owners will find extremely distressing. This act would be administered by the attorney general of the United States. So here are some of the lowlights of this act:

1. Each firearm will be registered, including when purchased, by whom and where stored. Owner will be required to obtain a license from the AG.

2. Above info will be shared by law enforcement and the public

3. The license holder will be subject to a psychological evaluation and 24 hours of training.

4. Displayed antique firearms in the home will require a license (yes, another one) noting where and how it’s displayed, to be approved by the AG.

5. Firearms classified as military-type firearms will require a license, and some will be prohibited. The bill lists specific (but not inclusive) firearms deemed military-type.

6. Purchase and possession of ammo will require a license (four so far). Possession of .50-caliber ammo will be prohibited.