Mailbag: Gun control laws may go too far

Demands have come from various liberals and Democratic candidates for president to take guns from law-abiding citizens.

In Virginia, the news media is questioning if Gov. Northam will call out the National Guard to disarm people. It is likely the National Guard would declare that an unlawful order.

Urban people seem to think they are superior to rural Americans. Every free American needs to think carefully as to such misplaced condescension! If that is allowed to happen, it is only the beginning; we become subjects of the "all-knowing" rulers. Their whim is to rule every single aspect of our lives.

Those proposing such action need to remember this:

The American Revolution began with efforts to confiscate arms by force from the American militiamen in Lexington and Concord. The militia were ordinary armed citizens.

The belief you are superior to other Americans and can dictate punishment on innocent people, demanding their property, dictating your elitist rules onto their lives and freedoms, is a risky and arrogant logic.