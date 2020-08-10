Mailbag: Gun rights exist to defend liberty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I'd like to clear up Mr. Rollins' beliefs about my understanding of history as it concerns the Second Amendment (Mailbag, July 15).

Certainly, what he states about militias is true. But a thorough study of that period of history leads me to believe there was far more to it.

It was also intended to provide citizens with the right and means to defend themselves against government abuses such as being forced to house and feed government troops, as happened under British rule, or a government which would deny them rights granted under the Constitution. Without the Second Amendment to enforce them, the rest of the rights granted under the Constitution become meaningless.

Over the past several decades two things have happened to blunt the effectiveness of the Second Amendment. One, criminals have gotten more organized and better armed, causing the police to do the same, to the point that they now look like an occupying force — and sometimes behave like one. And, two, those who are concerned about gun violence mistakenly believe that disarming law-abiding citizens will prevent it, despite the fact that many studies prove this false. In fact, the frequency of crime usually increases with the decrease in legal gun ownership.

Frank Lathen

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0