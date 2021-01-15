Mailbag: H.R. 1 is a step in the right direction

I would like to express my support of the For the People Act (H.R. 1) currently being considered in Congress.

After the rampant corruption and reckless behavior of the past four years, we need to curb future administrations by limiting their ability to receive huge corporate donations. We also need to expand voting rights to all citizens, and educate voters. I graduated from Alsea High School in 1964 and Oregon State University in 1968. At that time a public school education was very good and not unreasonably expensive.

I am now retired and living in Tokyo, Japan, where I taught English at the high school and college level for 25 years. When I began teaching in Japan in 1984, Americans were respected and admired. That is not so much the case now, especially for the past four years. I would like to be able to hold my head up again as a U.S. citizen living abroad.

I believe getting money out of politics, at least to some degree, would help politicians do the right thing and uphold the American ideals I grew up believing. Please support H.R. 1 as a step in the right direction.

Carolyn Obara (née Gary)

Tokyo, Japan

