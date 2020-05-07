Mailbag: Hass for secretary of state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am supporting Mark Hass as the Democratic candidate for Oregon’s secretary of state. Having watched Mark for the last 50 years, I have seen firsthand his thoughtfulness, character and very effective leadership.

Mark has a lifetime of good decisions that inform his qualifications. Mark will bring balance to our state’s government and represent the issues that are important to all of us, regardless of political persuasion. Moreover, Mark understands the math of our state’s economy. When Mark proposes a solution to a pressing problem, it will include the funding and the wide political support to get it done.

Mark has earned the endorsement of The Oregonian: “… long demonstrated the fair-mindedness, professionalism and trustworthiness needed for the job;” The Portland Tribune: “… vastly superior experience in leadership, independent from the powers behind the Democratic party;” and Willamette Week: “… no one in the race with more experience. Patient, moderate and capable …”

Please join me and vote for Mark Hass. Oregon deserves a secretary of state who works for both sides and will help heal our growing divide.

Alan Holcombe

Corvallis

