Mailbag: Have Oregonians had enough?

If you read the article “Navy Veteran beaten” (July 22 DH) painting federal authorities protecting the federal courthouse in Portland as thugs, did that raise questions?
Unedited videos showed Christopher David was there not with early more peaceful protests, but with the violent mob group.
He picked that time to come so he could talk to the authorities — that was his purpose. He somehow thought the activities were still related to Black Lives Matter. Are you kidding?
He did not confront the rioting anarchists; that might have gotten him really beaten, like bleeding on the brain, as happened to Andy Ngo a few weeks ago with Antifa in Portland.
Ask yourself, what possible reason would a sensible older veteran have in order to show up at that time? When the fire-starting, rock-throwing, laser-shining, rocket-firing, rioting hoodlums were doing their violent activities — why?
Finally the federal authorities, after listening to the screaming noise, the violence, facing the lasers in the eye, explosions and thrown objects and rockets — they finally snapped and charged the group... What did Mr. David expect? Yet he called them thugs.
How would Mr. David have reacted after putting up with Antifa night after night: the screaming; the noise; putting up with fires, graffiti, lasers in eyes, rockets and rocks, for days on end?
He really should have been home, and had absolutely no business being there. But hopefully his injuries heal quickly.
I hope most Oregonians have had enough of the fool Portland mayor’s and the governor’s failures!
Gary Hartman
Lebanon
