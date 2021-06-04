Mailbag: Have the courtesy to control dog

On May 25, just after 9 a.m., I was walking near Forest Dell Park off Northwest 13th Street.

As I neared the water tower, an off-leash, large brown dog charged at me. I froze. The dog returned to his owner when called. Then as I was near the top of the hill on Northwest Bonney Drive, an off-leash medium-sized white dog ran at me. Again I froze. The dog returned to his owner when called. The woman was talking on her phone and apologized for her dog’s behavior.

According to City of Corvallis Municipal Code 5.03.050.040.10, dogs are not permitted at large or off-leash except in designated areas. If the owners of the two dogs who charged at me don’t want to follow the law, I wish they would have the courtesy to control their animals.

Sharon Kelly

Corvallis

