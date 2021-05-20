Mailbag: Have you heard of Yes on IP13?

Have you heard of Yes on IP13? It removes exemptions from animal cruelty laws.

Do you kill pests on your property — ants, hornets, snails, slugs, spiders, mice, etc.? Do you use pest control? Do you or your children catch bugs, snakes, etc., to play with them? Do you buy or eat meat or eggs raised in Oregon? Do you raise animals for food? Do you breed animals — cats, dogs, rabbits, etc.? Do you fish, hunt or trap animals? It will be illegal, and you will be prosecuted.

Do you like attending rodeos, fairs, circuses, zoos, anything or places that transports animals? Animals will not be allowed to be transported.

Animals cannot be marked-tattooed, chipped, branded, etc. Animals cannot be bred. Farmers will not be allowed to continue animal practices that have been around for centuries. No more breeding or slaughtering.

This initiative says good-bye to the animal grooming, fishing and poultry industries, animal farming, animal breeding, hunting, fishing or trapping, etc. in Oregon. Veterinarians are exempt, but you might not be able to spay or neuter your animals.

Rebecca Eigel

Tangent

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0