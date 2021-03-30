Mailbag: Hazelwood Park: It’s a done deal

Say what you like about being informed. Say what you like about communication and transparency.

Sure, I don’t keep my fingers on the pulsing heart of Albany, but when the council decided, in the master plan, to divest itself of Hazelwood Park and the North Pointe property, who knew about it?

That was in 2009. Twelve years ago the city made this decision. Imagine my surprise when I heard last February, that the park is going away and to learn that the council would start hearing proposals in May of this year. I’ve spoken with one of the parties interested in this land. OK, fine, I am listening, but what I don’t like is hearing “It’s a done deal.” When? How? Behind whose closed doors?

In the few years I have lived in the Broadway/Queen neighborhood, I never heard. Neighbors who have lived here far longer than I never heard. It goes without saying that we bought this house because of the park directly behind us.

Since that heartbreaking news, that what — 12 years ago or six months ago? — the city is divesting itself of a grove of mature Oregon oaks and Douglas firs, used by dog-lovers, families and everyone in this neighborhood, I have tuned into the city council’s doings.