Mailbag: HB 2417 deserves our support

Addiction, mental illness and homelessness are conditions requiring access to treatment and related community services.

Criminalizing these conditions does nothing to address the underlying problems or support a healthy, thriving community. Arresting or incarcerating people will not make these all-too-common problems go away.

Currently, HB 2417 is up for consideration in the Oregon Legislature. This bill would provide matching grant funds to establish and run a crisis intervention program similar to CAHOOTS in Lane County. Intervention teams, usually a social worker and an emergency medical technician or nurse, would intervene in nonviolent situations to deescalate and support individuals in accessing needed services.

This enlightened approach offers a path for resolving rather than exacerbating conditions that afflict families and communities across Oregon. HB 2417 deserves our support. Contact your representative today.

Elona Meyer

Corvallis

