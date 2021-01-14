Mailbag: Healing will take a long time

“Good riddance to bad rubbish” is said when you are pleased that a bad or unwanted thing or person, or something of poor quality, has gone, and I’m so glad that Trump has been vanquished.

I had to laugh after listening to Trump’s call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find his 11,180 votes and hearing him say that he didn’t get his information about voting problems from social media, he got it from “Trump Media.” His own words showed how deep his egocentric and narcissism go.

This call was not a hoax, fake news or any of Trump’s denials of the truth. This was the real voice of our so-called president trying to change the outcome of the election. Thank God that the truth prevailed.

The really disturbing fact is that we must deal with more than 70 million voters who did vote for this guy. I hope we can get back to treating each other as a unified democracy that is working for the good of the whole. As I watched the radical Trump supporters storm the wall of the Capitol, I realize that healing will take a long time. So heartbreaking!

Stan Hall

Corvallis

