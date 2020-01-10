Mailbag: Health care plan takes away liberty

In his Dec. 29 letter, Michael Huntington takes issue with my Dec. 13 letter wherein I characterize a universal health care (UHG) system as coercive/tyrannical. He provides five examples where he believes a UHC system results in “freedom” (freedom from financial loss, for example).
The kind of liberty to which we are absolutely entitled by our very nature as humans is freedom from control by others. This is known as “negative liberty” (because control is negated). It is the only kind of liberty affirmed by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
We are entitled to negative liberty because we are all political equals. Controlling another requires a claim of superiority, yet any such claim is obviously irrational and/or evil. Therefore, negative liberty is inviolable. It takes precedence over any other kind of liberty. It absolutely takes precedence over the “positive liberty” described by Mr. Huntington. Positive liberty is merely the capacity to act in a desired way.
A UHC system egregiously violates negative liberty. An obvious violation is that unwilling individuals are coerced to provide financial support. Furthermore, since the government essentially dictates much of the behavior of patients and providers, there are usually many other violations.
Since a UHC system is incompatible with negative liberty, and since negative liberty takes precedence over the positive liberty claims made by UHC advocates, we cannot rightfully adopt a tyrannical universal health care system. Democracy is not a license to impose the “tyranny of the majority” so greatly feared by the Founding Fathers.
Richard Hirschi
Albany