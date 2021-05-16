Mailbag: Healthful diet benefits everyone

Prior to the pandemic, 1 in 11 Oregonians faced food insecurity. Today that number is 1 in 4, a staggering increase.

As our legislators look to rebuild Oregon post-pandemic, they should be looking at local Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program incentive programs, including Double Up Food Bucks, to help address the food needs of our communities. Double Up Food Bucks is a statewide SNAP incentive program that increases access to local fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets, farm shares and a growing number of locally owned grocery stores.

A healthful diet provides health benefits for everyone. For SNAP participants, however, adding more fruits and vegetables to one’s diet is an affordable, effective way to combat risk factors and help reduce the incidence of chronic diseases including heart disease and Type 2 diabetes. Providing more people with access to healthful diets will help reduce our rates of these chronic diseases. In considering the budget implications, this in turn will save the state money.