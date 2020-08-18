Mailbag: Hearing the J-word will be traumatic

The school district is intent on teaching students that the name Jefferson is supposed to fill them with fear and dread.
Hearing the word will be traumatic. In kids’ minds, it will become the J-word, somewhere between Hitler and the N-word.
What do you think that will mean to 6-year-olds? Each one of these conversations will occur:
1. Billy Jefferson comes home from school on the first day and says “Mommy, I am going to change my new name. I want to be Billy Parks like the school.”
2. “Is Uncle Bob a rapist?” “Don’t be silly. Why would you think that?” “Well, he lives in Jefferson. Isn’t that where all the rapists live?”
3. “Look, dear, that snowy mountain is Mount Jefferson.” “Is that where Jefferson raped poor Sally?”
4. The family is waiting in line to eat at Block 15. Suddenly Mary gasps and starts crying. “What’s the matter, Mary?” “The sign, the sign. We can’t eat at a restaurant with that sign!,” pointing at the Jefferson Avenue sign.
5. “My favorite T-shirt is the blue one, but it says Jefferson. I really like Jaguars. They are cool because they hang around in trees and jump on their prey. I like jumping down from trees. Does that make me bad?”
When you tell children that a word is evil, they will believe you. Every time they see the J-word, they will react the way they were taught.
Curtis Lending
Corvallis
