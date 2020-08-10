Mailbag: Heat waves have gotten hotter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his letter of July 26, David Twining wondered if climate scientists were misquoted in a recent Earthweek column (published July 12 in the GT).

The column seemed to indicate that the earth has been warming by 8 degrees Fahrenheit every 10 years. If this referred to the global average temperature, it would indeed seem like an unreasonably large change. However, the exact wording in the Earthweek column was “that the amount of excess heat is increasing globally on average by 1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius each decade.”

This statement is not a misquote, but it does illustrate the difficulties in accurately communicating science. The research in question (published in Nature Communications on July 3 and available at https://www.nature.com/ncomms/) is about heat waves. The authors measure how much extra heat there has been in heat waves by looking at how much the highest daily temperatures have changed relative to a baseline. They then add them up for each year.

What they are showing is that the amount of extra heat during heat waves has increased over time. This is important because changes in extreme temperatures are one of the larger concerns about global warming. For the record, estimates of global average temperature change since 1880 are about 1 degree Celsius or 2 degrees Fahrenheit.