Mailbag: Help children by helping parents

While I applaud Sara Gelser’s efforts to advocate for children who have been abused and neglected, as a certified family life educator (and as a parent and grandparent) it grieves me that we don’t put more effort into preventing abuse and neglect by helping parents. We need to discard the idea that good parenting comes naturally and that only “bad” parents need information and support. We as a society need to recognize that parenting is difficult for everyone. Everyone needs accurate information and support. Recent research (Zero to Three National Parent Survey) found that most parents of babies, toddlers and preschoolers have unrealistic expectations about their children’s capabilities and needs.
There are a number of research-based parenting education and home visiting programs. LBCC Parenting Connection offers parenting education programs. Every midwifery and obstetrics practice ought to provide transition to parenting support programs. Every school should be offering parenting education programs every year. Parenting is challenging for everyone. My favorite quotation is from John Bowlby (one of the early researchers into attachment): "If a community values its children, it must cherish their parents."
Esther Schiedel
Corvallis