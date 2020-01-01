Mailbag: Help children by helping parents

While I applaud Sara Gelser’s efforts to advocate for children who have been abused and neglected, as a certified family life educator (and as a parent and grandparent) it grieves me that we don’t put more effort into preventing abuse and neglect by helping parents. We need to discard the idea that good parenting comes naturally and that only “bad” parents need information and support. We as a society need to recognize that parenting is difficult for everyone. Everyone needs accurate information and support. Recent research (Zero to Three National Parent Survey) found that most parents of babies, toddlers and preschoolers have unrealistic expectations about their children’s capabilities and needs.