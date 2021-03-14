Mailbag: Help everyone get back on their feet

For all the people who think raising minimum wage to $15 an hour is a bad idea, I would like you to look at the math.

Working 32 hours a week (not 40 hours, where you would get benefits) at $10 per hour, four weeks a month, minus 25% for taxes: 32 x $10 = $320 x 4 = $1,280 – $320 = $960, which is $960 take-home pay for one month.

Now let’s look at expenses: Rent for a three-bedroom house is $1,500 for one month. That alone takes all the income. We haven’t even talked about food, health insurance, car payments, car insurance and gas, utilities and credit card bills. Now don’t forget all the landlords who want their back rent paid to them and let’s not forget the banks who want all their loans paid too.

The last argument is, businesses will get hurt by this. Big business? No. Target is one of many showing nice profits during this pandemic. Small businesses? Very few, since most are already closed. The new wages will have to be figured in, just like every company has done in the past. How about the CEOs taking a pay/bonus cut? That alone would be huge.

Let’s make America great again by helping everyone get back on their feet.

Jane Heida

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0