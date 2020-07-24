Mailbag: Herd immunity not imminent in Sweden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 2 years of age and older wear cloth masks in public when social distancing cannot be practiced.

Since many asymptomatic people don’t know they carry the virus, it’s sensible and prudent for everyone to wear a mask in indoor social settings to decrease the risk of getting or spreading the infection. Wearing a mask for a short time while shopping will not cause health problems, or it wouldn’t be recommended.

The evidence for efficacy of various types of masks in reducing risk for COVID-19 is very limited, but two randomized controlled trials are underway, and recent studies on aerosols suggest that masks may be effective in limiting viral transmission.

If we opt for herd immunity, as a letter writer (Mailbag, July 9) suggests, many vulnerable children and adults will be sacrificed for that outcome, and our hospitals will become overburdened and incapable of handling the sick.

Sweden embraced the concept of herd immunity and did not impose restrictions on social gatherings or insist on masks, resulting in a death rate up to 10 times higher than those in neighboring countries, 40% higher than the death rate in the United States, and a large expected annual economic contraction (-4.5% vs. the predicted growth of 1.3%).