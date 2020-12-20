Mailbag: Here are sources cited in letter

“Mandatory face mask policies make a joke of science” was the subject of a letter to the editor I wrote, published on Nov. 29.

A number of people have since written in response to my letter, asking for me to cite the sources I referenced in my original letter.

The large-scale randomized controlled trial that found no statistically significant difference in COVID-19 infection rates between people who wore face masks outside their home and those who did not wear face masks was published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The actual study is titled “Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers.”

The other study I cited was a paper titled “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings — Personal Protective and Environmental Measures,” published in the peer-reviewed journal Emerging Infectious Diseases (published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).