Mailbag: Here's what half of everybody thinks

Half of everybody in this country thought those last four years were just so amazing that they need four more of the same.

Half of everybody.

Half of everybody think it’s cool to extrajudicially execute Black people in the streets with incredibly cruel methods.

Half of everybody think transgender people should just straight-up be eliminated.

Half of everybody think it’s OK for the president to enrich himself in office.

Half of everybody think the president should be able to rape whomever he wants.

Half of everybody think women shouldn’t have basic body autonomy.

*Half*

*of*

*everybody*

I’m not sure if I can trust the general public for literally anything anymore, assuming it’s a coin flip if I’m talking to someone as unhinged as this.

Jess Norick

Corvallis

