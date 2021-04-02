Mailbag: Highest hands in bridge: no Trump

In many shamanic traditions, including from Europe, the fox is considered a trickster and a gatekeeper.

One encounters the fox at a crossroads and the fox tells you that you must answer a riddle to pass. What is the riddle?, you may ask.

The fox then begins a litany of lies, misrepresentations and dissembling gossip. By this, the fox intends to draw you into the fox’s reality, where it leads you down the garden path, cheating you as you go and in the end robbing you blind and leaving you for dead.

The way out is to realize the fox is a liar, cheater, thief and murderer, and not to buy into the lies from the start. If you do, you will be tracked, trailed and tricked at every turn.

Should you show some doubt or hesitation, the fox will pull out its trump. You will be shown a man who has been fully consumed by the fox’s way.

The way out is to know that the man and the fox can only lie, and that in their lies the truth is in all they cannot say.

And so it is, from the start, when the fox told you that you must solve a riddle to pass, it was a lie. There was no riddle for the true-hearted and truthful shaman traveler.