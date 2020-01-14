Mailbag: Hitting cultural sites is a war crime

The Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) sections 809, 891 and 892 make clear that military personnel must obey all lawful orders from those appointed over them. In each case, there is an obligation and a duty to disobey unlawful orders, including orders by the president that do not comply with the UCMJ. The moral and legal obligation is to the U.S. Constitution and not to those who would issue unlawful orders, especially if those orders are in direct violation of the Constitution and the UCMJ.

Since the current American regime is openly advocating to violate international law and commit war crimes by attacking cultural heritage sites within Iran, the question is whether ourgenerals will refuse to obey the president's unlawful order to do so. As is clear from the UCMJ's standard, the generals in each branch of the armed forces will have the constitutional, moral and legal obligation to refuse. Otherwise, they, too, could be tried for war crimes.

