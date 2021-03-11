Mailbag: Homelessness can be controlled

Jim Day’s article “Is There Hope for HOPE?” (Feb. 28) is a well-balanced reporting of news.

It now seems to me that the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board has become stymied by trying to deal with the many details of a complex problem. It may help if they redirect some of their energy toward preparing a few pragmatic recommendations on the most obvious and serious issues facing individuals who experience homelessness.

The most practical recommendation might be that our community recognize the homelessness issue as an endemic problem. It will not be brought to an end. Yet it is a social illness that can be controlled through a well-structured and compassionate triage of social services directed to individuals at greatest risk of trauma.

Arguably, those are the individuals who have settled into illegal campsites. In particular, a triage process could be linked to a post-COVID time when the clearing and cleanup of camps can be done on a prioritized and scheduled basis. Occurrence of illegal behavior would be taken into account. Individuals who have been notified of camp cleanup would be offered assistance leading toward more stable shelter.