Mailbag: Hope board will honor OSU's claim

As Oregon State University alumni, we are grateful for and applaud Sen. Gelser’s efforts to increase transparency and public access to the university boards.

As the board of trustees begins yet another search process for an OSU president, we hope it will truly seek to honor OSU’s stated claim of welcoming and supporting diversity. To address systemic bias, one needs to drill down to the root: where it begins and where there is hope to alleviate or eradicate it. Toward this goal, we ask the following questions:

1. How diverse is OSU’s Board of Trustees in terms of age, gender, race, socioeconomic background and ethnicity?

2. Will the board actively seek out minority-owned consultant firms to be considered?

3. Will the board request that the selected firm actively recruit all qualified candidates, including people of color and different ethnic backgrounds?

We all have unconscious bias, making it easier for a white-dominated board to select a white-dominated consultant firm, which may, in turn, tend to predominantly consider white candidates. Surely a $700,000 salary could attract a wide variety of qualified people.