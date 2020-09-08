Mailbag: Hope King doesn't promote paradigm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, a USA Today investigation found that Louisiana State University failed to investigate allegations by two students that a star football player raped them in 2016.

According to the women, school officials didn’t believe them and provided questionable explanations as to why their alleged assaults wouldn’t be investigated. The women said no one from LSU interviewed them or witnesses. USA Today confirmed that LSU didn’t investigate either woman’s complaint, despite federal Title IX policies requiring universities to “promptly investigate” sexual assault allegations.

Who was the president of LSU at the time? F. King Alexander.

In 2017, Marco Brewer was charged with several crimes, including first-degree rape and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. According to prosecution at his trial, Brewer, then 17, sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl. He entered an Alford plea, which allows a defendant to claim innocence but admit enough evidence exists to lead to a conviction. Brewer was sentenced to three years’ probation for felony coercion. Last week, Oregon State University added him to its football roster.

Who is the OSU president? F. King Alexander.