Mailbag: HOPE meeting took a maddening turn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Arena, Aleita Hass-Holcombe and Karlye Butcher turned the HOPE meeting into a mad tea party, as in Alice in Wonderland. After reading the update of the HOPE organization ("HOPE Board Resumes Its Work," Corvallis Gazette-Times, June 24), I have serious reservations that actions of any kind will come out of that committee. The big accomplishment was composing a draft letter to city/county officials thanking them for their collaboration during the pandemic. It gets curiouser and curiouser.

Meanwhile a citizen asked what is going to be done about homeless people breaking the downtown windows in May. Off with her head! Julie Arena said the agenda didn’t include time to answer such questions.

Then Karlye Butcher commented that questions like that can’t be addressed when citizens think they are responsible for solving the homeless problem. “You must be mad ... or you wouldn’t have come here,” says Alice.

Have I gone mad? What is the purpose of the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board?

I’m glad to see Paul Bilotta, community develoment director, was there as a presenter and Joel Goodwin from the Police Department as a member of the committee. Maybe they can urge some common sense in members who have other agendas from why the committee was set up in the first place.