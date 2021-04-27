 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Hope politicians get the message
0 comments

Mailbag: Hope politicians get the message

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In response to articles on the Business/Politics page of the GT (April 14), I salute big U.S. businesses — tech, utilities, auto manufacturers and other sectors — for their positive, forceful support of bold climate goals for 2030 (“Business leaders urge Biden to set climate goal”).

In another article (“GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions”), many of these same businesses provide strong pushback against states attempting to legislate unconscionable voting rights restrictions in the name of “election integrity.”

On both issues — the climate emergency and democracy-sustaining voting rights — I would hope that politicians at both state and federal levels get the clear message — business and corporate leaders are moving on without them. Taking their political and financial support with them will be the big motivator.

Jim Good

Corvallis

 

 

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News