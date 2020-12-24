Mailbag: Hopefully peace shall prevail

I have thoughts about a recent opinion by Larry Eby (“Using God for political purposes,” Dec. 17).
It reminded me of an old Rotary friend, now passed away, who led our meetings with song. His main favorite was “God Bless America.” Don Anderson was a chaplain in his military career, and in Rotary always led our group in prayer. Besides being a great humanitarian in my eyes, he explained to me why he felt that “God Bless America” should have been the national anthem instead of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
One is about love and peace with guidance from above, while the other is about bombs bursting in air. This struck me deeply, being a pacifist as I am, that hopefully peace instead of violence and hatred in any political environment shall prevail.
Fred E. Shaub
Corvallis