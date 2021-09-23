Mailbag: How about all those uncovered loads?

Republic Services, the Arizona-based firm providing local refuse and recycling disposal, is seeking permission from Benton County to expand the Coffin Butte Landfill southward, growing a skyline between Coffin Butte and Tampico Ridge to its south.

This would also require vacating Coffin Butte Road as a public thoroughfare. This planned Sept. 7 agenda item for the Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council was postponed. According to county development director Greg Verret, staff planned to recommend rejection of the permit due to public comments already received, and Republic Services has asked for a 45-day extension to provide additional information to amend its application.

Besides potential adverse impacts to a known heron rookery (which should be protected by state rules), the landfill expansion will provide additional space for waste materials from an expanded region of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington. In 2020, less than 12% of waste came from Benton County, with Marion and Washington counties contributing almost half the annual amount. Linn, Lincoln, Clackamas and Columbia counties are also major contributors.

Some garbage crosses the Columbia River to get here! The proposed expansion would add Multnomah County.